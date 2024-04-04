The Pack’s Final Four task: Beating undefeated South Carolina

If the women’s team is going to play for a national championship for the first time in its history, it’s going to have to figure out how to do something nobody has this season: beat Dawn Staley’s South Carolina juggernaut. (Is South Carolina a bit fortunate to be undefeated? Sure.)

South Carolina is without question the best team in the country and also probably the deepest. The number of quality players that Staley can put on the floor in any given game is a little ridiculous, frankly, and is just one of the many ways this team can grind you down. Their bench is going to be better than yours.

The Gamecocks ... OE/DE (rk) eFG% TO% OR% 2FG% 3FG% ... OE/DE (rk) eFG% TO% OR% 2FG% 3FG% Offense 121.5 (2) 54.1 (10) 14.7 (13) 40.5 (5) 52.5 (20) 39.4 (33) Defense 70.7 (1) 36.4 (1) 18.5 (210) 28.5 (83) 34.6 (1) 26.9 (14)

There ain’t much the Gamecocks don’t do well, and they’ve established their dominance around owning the paint. Led by 6’7 Kamilla Cardoso, they present a formidable challenge at both ends of the court.

Offensively, they are among the nation’s best two-point shooting teams, and 38% of their field goal attempts have come at the rim (within 4.5 feet, that is). They generate a ton of high-quality looks inside. Given the quality size they have, that’s not terribly surprising.

They’ll flow inside-out, as they rank just 322nd in three-point attempt rate, though they don’t lack for shooting. Guard Te-Hina Paopao is a knock-down shooter who State can’t forget about: she’s hit 46% of her 177 three-point attempts. She’s one of five above-average three-point shooters on this team.

On the defensive side, the Gamecocks boast the nation’s best block rate at 18%, which is to say that nearly a fifth of their opponents’ two-point attempts have been swatted. They don’t offer a lot of lifelines on the glass or by fouling, either.

South Carolina doesn’t force a lot of turnovers, at least, but it’s not like the Gamecocks need them.

There are a lot of challenges here, but if NC State can get another big game from Aziaha James, it can put itself in position to pull the stunner. Taking care of the ball and doing a solid job on the defensive glass also figure to be important.