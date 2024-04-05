NC State falls in Final Four to South Carolina, 78-59

South Carolina showed exactly why it is the best team in the country with a dominant third quarter that quickly turned a tight game into a runaway. NC State played the Gamecocks even for a half, but unfortunately the Wolfpack went cold right as South Carolina went nuclear.

South Carolina outscored State 29-6 in the third to establish a 24-point lead heading into the fourth, and that was that.

Four Factors ... NC State South Carolina ... NC State South Carolina eFG% 37.1 56.1 TO% 16.8 21.1 OR% 24.4 36.4 FTR 29.0 6.1

Pace and Efficiency Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF Team Pts Poss OFF_EFF DEF_EFF South Carolina 78 72 108.3 81.9 NC State 59 72 81.9 108.3

Good outside shooting and great individual performances from Aziaha James helped carry the Pack through the second weekend of the tournament, but the outside shooting wasn’t there in this one, and State unsurprisingly struggled to score inside the arc against South Carolina’s size.

James had 20 points, but was only 3-10 from three. This team really needed a standout performance from Saniya Rivers and didn’t get it.

South Carolina pushed its one-point halftime lead to 10 less than three minutes into the second half, and give them credit, they smelled blood at that point and did what great teams do. There’s no question which was the better team in that second half.

For State, it’s a disappointing end to a great tournament run, but the Pack leaves Cleveland with a lot to be proud of. Breaking back through and getting the program back to the Final Four was a huge accomplishment that won’t ever be forgotten. They put a new banner up in Reynolds Coliseum, and that’s a big deal.

It’s been a hell of a ride and I’m sorry it’s over, but we’ll be back.